HONOLULU (KHON2) — A heads up for drivers!

Part of the Pali Highway will be closed overnight Friday, so that crews can do electrical work.

Starting at 8 p.m., all Honolulu bound lanes will be closed between South Kuakini Street and Coelho Way.

Drivers will still be able to come into town on the Pali by using a detour.

Everything should reopen by Saturday at 5a.m.