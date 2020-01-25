Overnight closure hours established for Oneula Beach Park

Following input from the community, Honolulu Police Department, and the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR), nightly closure hours have been established for One‘ula Beach Park, also known as Hau Bush, in ‘Ewa.

The closure hours are from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every night, unless otherwise permitted, and will take effect on Monday, Jan. 27 at 10 p.m. These closure hours are consistent with the closure hours established at most City park locations.

“We appreciate the discussions that went into establishing these closure hours, and to the efforts made to help to reinvigorate Hau Bush,” said DPR Director Michele Nekota. “We want to assure park users, including the fishing community and surfers, that you can continue to traverse the park during closure hours to access the ocean. This is true for all of our beachfront park locations.”

There have been several efforts to revitalize this 30-acre park located at the end of Pāpipi Road in ‘Ewa with a variety of volunteer efforts and community collaborations. In addition, DPR and Councilmember Kym Pine’s office are pursuing capital improvements to park including plans to: reconstruct the park road and parking lots, improve the irrigation system, and mitigate erosion. The estimated cost for these three projects totals $3.7 million.