Nearly 30 overnight arrests at Kalaeloa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Twenty-six individuals were arrested overnight in Kalaeloa. Twenty-one were arrested for disobeying a police officer, one was arrested for disobedience and resisting arrest, one was arrested for disobedience and a warrant, and three were arrested for harassment on a police officer. Bail ranged from $100 to $1,000. All individuals posted bail and have been released.

There were no arrests in Kahuku.

According to HPD, none of the persons who were arrested reported injuries or requested medical treatment.

The department also responded to the videos that have surfaced on social media, stating:

As seen in the many videos posted on social media, the crowd began yelling and shouting at the officers and ignoring repeated instructions to move behind the yellow police tape. Dozens of protesters refused to move back or to the side and were told that they would be subject to arrest. Shortly after 1 a.m., three protesters were arrested for harassment on a police officer.

Police encourage anyone with evidence of officer misconduct or unprofessional behavior to file a report with the Honolulu Police Commission or the HPD Professional Standards Office.