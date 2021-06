EWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu fire crews say heat from a fire melted the overhead garage door and blew out the garage door windows.

Fire officials say at least one person was home at the time, and was able to get out safely before crews arrived.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Fire crews extinguished the fire sometime after 8 a.m. Saturday, June 5.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The damage estimate is not available.