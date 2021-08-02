Overdue snorkeler’s body found 50 yards offshore of Ko Olina

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu fire crews responded to a call at 8:09 p.m. Sunday evening for a missing snorkeler who was last seen two hours prior, swimming with a group in Ko Olina’s Lagoon 4.

Upon arrival, fire crews met with the caller to confirm the 22-year-old male snorkeler’s description and last known location before conducting a shoreline search.

A drone and helicopter were also brought in to assist with the search and at 9 p.m., the body of the snorkeler was located approximately 50 yards offshore.

The snorkeler’s body was airlifted to shore where he was pronounced deceased by Emergency Medical Services.

