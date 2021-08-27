WATCH: Overdue jet ski operator rescued 2 nautical miles off Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A joint rescue operation by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Maui County Fire Department was launched early Friday morning off of Nahiku, Maui after reports of an overdue jet ski operator were received.

A report of a red flare was received by Sector Honolulu watchstanders at 3:15 a.m. This corresponded with a report for an overdue jet ski operator in the Mokulehua Gulch area.

Three aircrews and a boat were launched.

The jet ski operator was located around 5:36 a.m. and was hoisted into the responding Dolphin helicopter.

The operator was transported to meet with EMS at the Kahului Airport. There were no reports on the operator’s condition.

The jet ski remains adrift.