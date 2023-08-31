HONOLULU (KHON2) — Overdose prevention is a hot button topic for both healthcare providers and law enforcement.

Aug. 31 marks the observance of International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD). It is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose.

For those observing the day, it is a time to remember those that have been lost to a drug overdose and to acknowledge the grief of dealing with the death.

It is also a time to take action and to encourage support and recovery for anyone who is impacted by substance abuse or past overdose experiences.

The movement for ending overdoses is quickly spreading increased awareness on prevention strategies.

If you are looking for resources on social media platforms, then you can utilize the hashtags #IOAD2023 #EndOverdose to locate them.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are several goals they want to achieve during IOAD.

To provide an opportunity for people to publicly mourn loved ones.

To send a strong message to people who use drugs and people in recovery that they are valued.

To inform people around the world about the risk of drug overdose.

To provide basic information on the range of support services that are available.

To prevent and reduce drug-related harms by supporting evidence-based practice.

To further understand the crisis associated with overdoses, KHON2.com sat down with Gary Yabuta, director of Hawaiʻi’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, and Paij Britt Nakamura, founder of Hawaiʻi Opioid + Consumer Alliance, a new harm reduction agency that stands in the gap where many other harm reduction agencies aren’t.

Nakamura aptly points out that drug use is the great equalizer.

“I look at like this. I’ve always felt that drugs and addiction is the great equalizer,” said Nakamura. “It doesn’t judge. There’s no prejudice. It takes all comers. So, that’s where you’re gonna find everyone is on the same level, when it comes to drug use, you know? And at places like the syringe exchange, you could see every type of socio-economic background, whatever situation you could think of because there are no barriers when it comes to drug use.”

The move to tackle overdoses in Hawaiʻi

The most acute overdose prevention focus in modern healthcare is that of opioid overdoses. From prescription to street drugs, opioids have become a mainstream issue.

Medications created with opioids have two new ‘partners in crime’ that made big inroads during the COVID lockdowns and are more potent than heroin and morphine: fentanyl and isotonitazene.

“In many cases, we are seeing cocktails of opioids, fentanyl and isotonitazene,” said Yabuta. “But we still have high usage rates of methamphetamines in addition to these. And with so much emphasis put on fentanyl, methamphetamines have kind of fallen off the radar for a lot of people. Not that they don’t know it’s there. But it’s just not talked about as much as we’ve seen with fentanyl.”

This echoes the findings of Overdose Data 2 Action.

“Since 2019, Hawai‘i High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area has observed increased use of these newer synthetic opioids,” explained OD2A’s research. “Hawai‘i HIDTA reported fentanyl-related deaths increased from 26 in 2020 to 48 in 2021.”

And with this emphasis has come the roll out of access to a drug known as Naloxone.

As of October 2022, all first responders in Hawai’i have begun carrying Naloxone; and it’s not only relegated to emergency personnel. You, as a private citizen, can carry it, too.

Many overdoses from opioids occur due to the accidental over use of prescription drugs. Whether it’s a kūpuna who has a prescription opioid that they have taken too much of by accident or a keiki who mistakes a family member’s prescription drug for candy.

In both instances, the overdose can be reversed with Naloxone. Naloxone is legal to carry under Hawai’i’s Act 154. This law allows pharmacists not only to distribute Naloxone but also to prescribe it. Hawai’i also has a Good Samaritan law that protects people who try to save someone’s life.

According to OD2A, in Hawai‘i between August 2017 to August 2018, “there were 384 opioid overdoses, 59 of which were fatal.”

The research has also shown that in 2020, “there were 274 overdose deaths in Hawai‘i, approximately 18.3 overdose deaths per 100 000 people.”

OD2A also indicated that lockdowns associated with COVID-19 is a factor that has accelerated opioid use and substance misuse as people were isolated from support groups and networks. This isolation was fomented with experiences of depression and no access to treatment.

You can click here for more information on Hawaii’s Overdose Data 2 Action project.

What harm reduction is and how it’s helping

According to Nakamura, harm reduction is an approach that emphasizes practical strategies and ideas that aim to reduce the negative consequences which are typically associated with drug use. It is also a social justice movement that is built on the belief in and respect for the individual’s rights who use drugs.

The strategies employed by harm reduction include safer and managed use, abstinence, meeting people who use drugs “where they are” and addressing conditions of use along with the use itself.

Hawaiʻi Opioid + Consumer Alliance (OPCA) is launching the very first PWUD (people who use drugs) union in Hawaiʻi.

“I wanted to start something that was a harm reduction service and a drug users union because we’ve never had anything like that here,” explained Nakamura. “When I got involved at things at the legislative level, that experience changed my life. It changed the trajectory of my life. It changed how I felt about myself. It was a transformative experience that was so positive. That’s something that I wanted for all my friends and peers that are still out there using.”

The union that OPCA is creating brings PWUD into the conversation about legislation, harm reduction and overdose prevention. It gives them a seat at the table in order to integrate lived experiences into the legislative process.

For years, Nakamura believed that the only way to get her voice out there was to embrace an abstinence only stance.

“I thought that whatever I had to say wasn’t valid until I had some abstinence-based recovery behind me before anybody would be willing to listen to me,” revealed Nakamura. “On the mainland, they have drug users’ unions; so, people who are actively using in the lifestyle can be part of the process. When things come up in legislature that will directly impact their lives, they have a seat at the table; and that’s why I wanted to create this union.”

OPCA is out in the streets at nights and on weekends when people really need access to assistance. She and her team deliver Naloxone and provide trainings. They meet the people where they are to extend a lifeline to those that are too often marginalized and criminalized.

“I’ve lost so many of my friends and allies in the past couple of years to the scourge of fentanyl that it’s personal; it’s a personal thing to me,” confided Nakamura. “So, I felt that I needed to do something about it. Just straight up, I needed to do something about it. And I needed to be able to get Naloxone to these people 24 hours a day, no matter where they are and know what’s going on.”

According to the National Harm Reduction Coalition, there are eight principles that characterize the practice of harm reduction:

Accepting, for better or worse, that licit and illicit drug use is part of our world and choosing to work to minimize its harmful effects rather than simply ignore or condemn them. Understanding drug use is a complex, multi-faceted phenomenon that encompasses a continuum of behaviors from severe use to total abstinence and acknowledging that some ways of using drugs are clearly safer than others. Establishing quality of individual and community life and well-being — not necessarily cessation of all drug use — as the criteria for successful interventions and policies. Calling for the non-judgmental, non-coercive provision of services and resources to people who use drugs and the communities in which they live in order to assist them in reducing attendant harm. Ensuring that people who use drugs and those with a history of drug use routinely have a real voice in the creation of programs and policies designed to serve them. Affirming that people who use drugs (PWUD) themselves are the primary agents of reducing the harms of their drug use and seeking to empower PWUD to share information and support each other in strategies which meet their actual conditions of use. Recognizing that the realities of poverty, class, racism, social isolation, past trauma, sex-based discrimination and other social inequalities affect both people’s vulnerability to and capacity for effectively dealing with drug-related harm. Does not attempt to minimize or ignore the real and tragic harm and danger that can be associated with illicit drug use.

On this International Overdose Prevention Awareness Day, take a moment to reflect on loved ones who have been lost to overdose and determine how you can become involved with making Hawaiʻi a safer place for everyone.

