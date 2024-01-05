HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two inmates at the Hilo Community Correctional Center were taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon after a suspected overdose, Hawaii Police said in a Facebook post.

The two were in their shared cell when staff responded with emergency medical attention for one that was unresponsive and the other who was semi-responsive.

One inmate, a 56-year-old man from Pāhoa, according to HPD, was pronounced dead at 1:34 p.m. and a coronerʻs inquest was launched into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The second, a 33-year-old man from Hilo, is expected to fully recover. He was returned to the custody of the corrections department.

HPD said they are investigating the incident after they found a “white powdery substance resembling fentanyl in the cell occupied by the two inmates.”