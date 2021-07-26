Overall winner of 2021 Transpac Yacht Race earning the Kalakaua Trophy hails from New York

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A team based in New York was named the overall winner of the 2021 Transpac Yacht Race earning the Kalakaua Trophy at a ceremony on Monday, July 26.

The Larchmont Yacht Club wins the Kalakaua Trophy for having the fastest boat and the First Overall Corrected Time.

The yacht called Warrior Won was skippered by Chris Sheehan.

The Larchmont Yacht Club is located in Larchmont, NY which is just outside of New York City in Westchester County.

There were two boats from Hawaii that won in their division. The Ho’okolohe crossed the finish line at the Diamond Head bouy around 9 a.m. Friday, July 23 to win the 8th division. The Waikiki Yacht Club’s “Bretwalda3” arrived on Saturday, July 24, at 2 p.m., winning Division 5.

The race is 2,225-miles from Los Angeles to Honolulu. A total of 41 boats competed this year with three different start dates.

Here is a breakdown of how many boats started the race on which day.

Tuesday, July 13 — seven boats started

Friday, July 16 — 15 boats started

Saturday, July 17 — 19 boats started

The Transpac Yacht Race was inspired by King David Kalakaua. He invited others to race with him. The first race was on won on July 4, 1889 by King Kalakaua with his boat named the Healani. He held a gathering after the race at his boat house. The Challenge Trophy, as he called it, was filled with champagne and passed around for all to enjoy. That is how the the trophy’s name the Kalakaua Cup came about.