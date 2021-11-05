Over the Edge fundraiser raises money to support Special Olympics Hawaii athletes; goal is $150,000

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 12th annual Over the Edge fundraiser raises money to help support Special Olympics Hawaii athletes; there are over 4,700 athletes statewide.

This fundraiser will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, and volunteers will get the chance to rappel 40 stories down the side of the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Hotel.

“Of course the pandemic, this is the return of over the edge. We’re surprised of the generosity out of the islands,” said Tracey Bender, director of development for Special Olympics Hawaii. “We surpassed the goal; so we raised it again! So we can encourage more people to donate to help our local athletes.”

So far, ‘Over the Edge has raised over $132,000, and they hope to get that up to $150,000.

Those who wish to participate must register and pay a fee; proof of COVID vaccination is also required. For more information regarding costs and weight requirements, click here. To donate, click here.