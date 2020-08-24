Over an acre scorched during brush fire on Maui

WAIKAPU, Hawaii (KHON2) — No word on what caused the brush fire that sparked near Kuihelani Highway at Waiko Road on Aug. 23.

Firefighters responded around 12:18 p.m. and worked to suppress the fire both by ground and by air. An hour later at 1:30 p.m. fire officials with the Maui Fire Department reported that the brush fire was under control and that firefighters are working to fully extinguish the fire.

About 1.32 acres of brush and kiawe trees were scorched, according to fire officials.

No word on damages or reported injuries.

