Over a hundred car break-ins and thefts reported within a week, how to protect your gifts

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For many people, 2020 has been a challenging year. However, this year was made even worse for some people by thieves. Police say there are things you can do to prevent your valuables from going missing.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Marc Capener said his car has been broken into twice in the last month, once at a beach park after Thanksgiving and then at his open parking garage just three days before Christmas.

“It totally sucks, of course, like any situation like that,” said Marc Capener. “I never had my car like windows smashed before and stuff stolen like that. So it’s like the first time ever.”

On top of the $500 needed to fix his broken window, the thieves made out with about $2,000worth of fire swords that he uses for his performances as a fire artist.

“I do. There’s a group called quite fire artists,” said Capener. “They they perform all over. They do concerts and all sorts of things. Definitely like there’s, you can make some money doing all of that. So in the past that has been part of my livelihood. They took almost everything that I had.”

Capener’s case is just one of 130 vehicle break-ins and thefts reported within the last week from Dec. 18 to Dec. 24. According to the Honolulu Police Department, there have also been 180 personal property thefts reported during that time.

Sgt. Chris Kim with Crimestoppers said while people can’t control what thieves do, they can take additional precautions to make sure their belongings stay safe.

Some of these precautions include never leaving valuables in the car or on display outside a home or in a window.

Another important precaution is to always check to make sure the car and house is locked before leaving.

“There was a case like that recently over the windward area where someone was at home and the person walked right in and snatched an ukulele hanging off the wall,” said Kim.

Something many people don’t usually think about once they have opened our presents is the packaging, but Kim said leaving empty boxes out could make people a target for thieves.

“Break it down,” said Kim. “Throw it in a garbage bag. Don’t advertise that you know that you just received this brand new, you know, flat screen TV or your Xbox games or Nintendo games or whatever the case may be.”

Sgt. Kim adds, for any expensive gifts, people should take pictures, note the serial numbers and register items with the manufacturer if possible because that can help track down items if they are stolen.