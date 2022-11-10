HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, a ship that was anchored near the entrance of the Honolulu Harbor damaged over 15,000 corals.

The barge was in the harbor dredging.

The DLNR said that over 15,000 corals and 140-square yards of live rock were damaged.

The Board of Land and Natural Resources approved a settlement payment of $1,119,265 to be held in trust for the purpose of coral reef management and restoration on O‘ahu.

DLNR divers from the Division of Aquatic Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service conducted surveys on two separate days to examine the injuries to the coral and live rock.

DAR Administrator Brian Neilson told the BLNR, “We were able to create a detailed map of the impact area that allowed for more thorough biological assessments of the damage, which followed, to document the coral and live rock damage.”

Neilson also expressed gratitude to the contractor for taking full responsibility for its actions and ensuring that its emergency restoration work was of the highest quality.