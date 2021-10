HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are 918 customers on the North Shore of Oahu without power on Wednesday morning.

The power outage happened around 6:46 a.m. and the Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) said the estimated restoration time is approximately set for 8 a.m.

Residents reported a power outage near Pupukea, Sunset Beach, and Waimea. For more information, visit HECO’s power outage map.