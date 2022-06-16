HONOLULU (KHNO2)– Testing millions of customers and patients, pharmacy technicians were at the forefront during the pandemic.



For the big impact their employees have made, Walmart will be giving higher wages and career progression to pharmacy technicians.

Walmart announced today that they will be raising their wages to Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy technicians to show their appreciation. Over 60 pharmacists in Hawaii will be receiving this wage increase.

More than 36,000 pharmacy technicians will receive a pay increase as Walmart becomes one of the first large retailers to introduce a progressive wage model.

Walmart will be increasing their pay to more than $20 an hour. Technicians will also get more frequent pay raises and get those raises every six months in their first two years with the company.