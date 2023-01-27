HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sen. Brian Schatz — who is chair for the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development — said that he has secured $62.3 million in federal funding to support Hawai’i’s bus systems.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced on Friday, Jan. 27 that Hawai’i will receive the funding to upgrade and expand services.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“Investing in public transit means that the people who depend on bus rides to get to school or work every day will continue to have an affordable way to get around. This funding will improve bus systems across Hawai‘i, helping ease traffic congestion and cut commute times,” said Sen. Schatz.

According to Sen. Schatz, the funding is for operational costs and capital costs that are associated with Hawai’i’s public transit systems.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

This funding is set to include Maui Bus, TheBus, Kaua‘i Bus, Hele-On Bus and TheHandi-Van fleets.