HONOLULU (KHON2) — Since a power outage on Tuesday, Jan. 16, over 6,000 customers have been affected in Wahiawa as of Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Due to the lack of power, the Hawaii State Department of Education announced that one school has been impacted.

Despite being able to use generators on Tuesday, Solomon Elementary School is without power on Wednesday, forcing the campus to be closed for the day.

According to the HIDOE, the school is fully air-conditioned and its windows are not designed to allow airflow for students.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The HIDOE said all other schools remain open.