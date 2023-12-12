HONOLULU (KHON2) — More welcoming and comfortable city parks are the goal of Honolulu’s Let’s Meet at the Park project, completed three years ahead of schedule.

A $3 million federal grant helped install 347 benches and 299 tables in 61 City gardens and parks across Oahu’s lower-income communities, according to the Department of Parks & Recreation (DPR).

“I was looking around and there wasn’t a single place to sit down, and I thought, ‘this is really not very welcoming for a park,'” stated DPR Director, Laura Thielen.

Thielen added the best way to keep a park safe is to have lots of people in it. The new benches and tables will make it a more comfortable place for people to socialize and relax.

Originally slated to finish in 2026, the City project finished three years ahead of schedule.

“We bought different tables and benches over the years and we found that this particular bench and table lasts over 15 years because of the construction and it’s U.V. resistant,” said DPR Maintenance Support Services Manager, Peter Yamashita.