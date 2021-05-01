Over 600 cars stop by sold-out May Day Lū’au To Go at LCC

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Staff and students at Leeward Community College’s (LCC) Culinary Arts Program held their largest fundraiser of 2021 on Saturday, May 1, during its May Day Lū‘au To Go event.

This is the first May Day Lū‘au To Go event, which replaces the program’s annual in-person fundraising gala due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All 1,500 tickets were sold and over 600 cars came to the drive-thru at the LCC parking lot to pick up their Hawaiian plates with lau lau, Kalua pig, chicken long rice, beef stew, rice and more.

The money raised from Saturday’s pick-up will go toward student scholarships and supplies in the LCC Culinary Arts program.