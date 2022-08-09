Over 57,000 firearms were registered in 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of the Attorney General on Tuesday released its annual report detailing statewide and county firearm registration statistics in 2021.

Last year, there were 23,299 personal and private firearm permit applications processed in Hawaii.

This marks a 10.8% decrease in applications processed compared to 2020.

Of the ones processed last year, 96.1% were approved and resulted in issued permits; 1.3% were voided after the applicants failed to return for their permits within a specified time period; and 2.6% were denied due to one or more disqualifying factors.

According to the Department of the Attorney General, the 22,393 permits issued statewide in 2021 cover a total of 57,091 firearms registered throughout the year, resulting in a 6.8% increase from the 53,481 firearms registered during 2020.

BREAKDOWN IN NUMBERS

51% (29,143) of the firearms registered in 2021 were imported from out-of-state.



Rifles and shotguns comprised 43.2% (24,678) and 12.1% (6,922) of total registrations.



44.6% (25,491) of firearms registered in 2021 were handguns.



In 2021, there were record high tallies of firearms registered and imported, and permit applications processed, reported for Maui County.



Between 2000 and 2021, statewide permit applications annually processed increased by 253.1%, firearms annually registered climbed 319.3%, and firearms annually imported rose by 303.2%.

To see the full report, click here.