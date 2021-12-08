Over 50 protestors urge Navy to close fuel tanks at Red Hill

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over 50 protestors showed up with signs at the Makalapa gate intersection at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam on Wednesday to urge the Navy to close its fuel tanks at Red Hill.

It has been over a week since the Department of Health (DOH) announced that a petroleum-like substance was detected in the water at Red Hill Elementary School. Samples of the school’s water were collected after an inspector discovered a fuel-like smell in the water.

The University of Hawai’i analyzed the preliminary samples while officials waited for results of samples sent to Eurofins Scientific, a testing laboratory company in California.

Since then, over 93,000 people have been affected by water contamination. The Navy has been actively holding nightly town halls to address military and civilian concerns regarding their health, homes, pets, hotel lodging and more.

On Dec. 7, the DOH issued an emergency order for the Navy to treat the contaminated drinking water and to drain out the Red Hill underground storage tanks. The Navy is also expected to turn in a work plan within 30 days.

The Board of Water Supply said Halawa Shaft is at risk of being contaminated. Over 450,000 residents at Halawa Valley to Hawaii Kai would possibly be affected if nothing is done.

