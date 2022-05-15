HONOLULU (KHON2) — Years of studying and all-nighters have paid off for graduating students of the University of Hawaii’s Spring 2022 class.

This semester’s commencement ceremony was celebrated by thousands of students on Friday and Saturday.

Families and loved ones filled the Stan Sheriff Center to honor the graduating students.

Graduate Keane Miura said she’s “really proud to get this goal achieved, get my bachelor’s degree in secondary education and make my family and friends proud and give back to my community.”

KHON2 asked graduates what they were looking forward to next.

“The workforce, hopefully pursuing nursing later,” said Patricia Ching.

Ching received her degree in kinesiology and rehabilitation science on Saturday.

“It’s a blessing — nice to congregate and see everybody after covid,” said Ching.

UH said that more than 4,000 students participated in the commencement.

“2022 we’re bringing in a new energy — new effort. Bridges are gonna be sustainable and stronger than ever,” said Zarlon Lopez who graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering.

The 111th Annual Commencement Exercises were split into two dates which started on Friday and came to end on Saturday evening.