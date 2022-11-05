HONOLULU (KHON2) — This morning, 1,300 residents of O’ahu came together to walk to end Alzheimer’s Disease.

According the Alzheimer’s Association – O’ahu, nearly six million people live with Alzheimer in the U.S., with 29,000 Hawai’i residents living with it.

The Nov. 5 event took place at Magic Island.

KHON2’s very own Brigette Namata hosted the fundraiser. Local comedian Frank De Lima and Hawai’i K-pop band Crossing Rain were part of the entertainment lineup.

The event raised $373,530 which was 112 percent of the goal Walk to End Alzheimer’s – O’ahu had set.