HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Hawaiian Electric, around 3,225 customers are without power in Mililani.
HECO reported the outage at 7 p.m.
Crews are responding to the outage.
There is currently no estimated time of restoration.
by: Julissa Briseño
Posted:
Updated:
