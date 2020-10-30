Over 3,000 grams of cocaine, meth recovered in Big Island drug bust

KOHALA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Arrests and recoveries were made in a drug bust on the Big Island.

The Hawaii Police Department reported that officers executed search warrants at a home off of Kipahele Street in Waimea on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

HPD reported that officers recovered 3,286.9 grams of cocaine, 120 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 16.6 grams of marijuana and a .223 caliber semi-automatic rifle. They also recovered 353,898 in cash, a 2008 Toyota pickup truck, a 2008 Toyota SUV and a 2018 Polaris UTV.

Police also arrested 33-year-old Alika Akima and a 34-year-old woman for two counts of first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and third-degree promotion of a detrimental drug.

On Wednesday, police charged Akima. The woman was released from custody, pending investigation.

