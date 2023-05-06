HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hundreds of sneaker fans gathered in Honolulu for what event coordinators for Sneaker Con stated is the world’s premier sneaker show.

Sneaker Con kicked off at the Hawaii Convention Center on Saturday.

Attendees had the chance to browse and buy some of the most sought-after footwear in the game along with other trendy merchandise sold by over 300 vendors.

And whether they were long-time sneaker enthusiasts or just there for some new kicks, there was a shoe for everyone.

“This is my first time here my brother got me into it and I’m having a lot of fun — it’s crazy out here,” said Charger, a resident from Aiea.

“I just like pink shoes,” said Charger while holding up a pair of pink Nike sneakers alongside his brother who got himself a pair of Jordan 4 Royalty.

Highlights from the event also included introductions from influencers and a 40 for 40 competition for the chance to win surprise packages and other rewards.

Sneakers on display at the 2023 Sneaker Con at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Cole Rutter a vendor at the event said, “It’s just because of the story behind every shoe and everything and like — the culture behind them. The sneakers themselves with like the athletes having them.”

According to Sneaker Con, you could even get your sneakers checked for free by experts from eBay Sneakers to guarantee their authenticity.

The next event held by Sneaker Con will be in Osaka Japan in July, click here for more information.