HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Chinese Chamber of Commerce organized a Chinatown cleanup on Saturday morning, Aug. 27.
Along with the CCC, Mayor Rick Blangiardi, his cabinet and dozens of city workers also participated in the cleanup today. According to Mayor Blangiardi, over 300 people attended.
It started at 9 a.m. and ran until noon.
…we are doing more than just picking up litter today. We are scraping down walls where we can. We are painting over surfaces where we can. We removed a couple of trees. We are looking for that kind of stuff which is simply an eyesore.”Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi