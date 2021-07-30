Over 30 local businesses participating in job fair at Dole Cannery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over 30 local businesses are looking to hire at an event next week in the Pōmaika‘i Ballrooms at Dole Cannery.

“As economic activities are starting to resume, there is an enormous need for people with the talent, skills and experiences to fill open positions,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 8 a.m.

The job fair is hosted by the City and County of Honolulu’s WorkHawaii Division, which is a one-stop center that provides free employment training services to job seekers and assists employers looking to hire.

Click here to pre-register, or contact Mark Menard for more information at mark.menard@honolulu.gov. Pre-registration is required and free.

The event is on Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours. Masks are required, and temperatures will be checked.

Listed below are businesses participating in the hiring event: