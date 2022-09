HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Electric Company reported a power outage in the Makaha area on Sunday morning.

The incident happened on Sept. 11, at around 7:50 a.m.

According to HECO, over 2440 customers are affected by the power outage.

The cause of the power outage is unknown at this time. First responders are investigating.