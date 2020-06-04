June 3: Over 200 ocean rescues made on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety have reported multiple rescues on Wednesday, June 3.

Officials rescued four swimmers at a spot known as “Puka Pants” in Nanakuli just after 10:30 a.m.

The four swimmers were brought to shore where they were evaluated by the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services but didn’t require transport to an emergency room.

On the west side of the island, Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued 28 and made roughly 2,000 preventive actions.

On the south shore, Ocean Safety made 180 rescues as of 4:30 pm and just over 1,200 preventative actions.

Personnel will stay on overtime due to large crowds on both the west and south shores.

Ocean Safety says that due to the summer months, large and dangerous surf can be anticipated.

They ask the public to check ocean conditions before heading out and don’t take unnecessary risks. If you are at the beach without a lifeguard, call 911 for the quickest ocean emergency response.

THE LATEST ON KHON2