HONOLULU (KHON2) — New funding provided for Hawaii’s largest early childhood program was announced by United States Sen. Mazie K. Hirono.

According to Hirono, over $14.6 million in federal funding will be given to the Honolulu Community Action Program.

Funds will be provided by the Department of Health and Human Services to support the HCAP Head Start and Early Head Start programs.

“Head Start and Early Head Start provide safe, inclusive learning environments and help enable children and families with low incomes to access quality early childhood education,” said Sen. Hirono.

Head Start programs delivers services to the most vulnerable young children and families in core areas of early learning, health and family well-being.

Head Start serves over 1,500 children and their families each year and is comprised of children 3 to 5 years old. The Early Head Start program is comprised of infants, toddlers and pregnant women.

For more information on HCAP Head Start and Early Head Start, click here.