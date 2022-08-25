HONOLULU (KHON2) — The United Fishing Agency recently donated approximately 4,000 pounds or $10,161.90 of locally caught fish to Hawaii Foodbank, a statewide non-profit that provides food to those in need.

This donation was to celebrate the fishing agency’s 70th anniversary.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

For 70 years, we’ve supplied fresh, locally caught fish to our community. Many local families have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and we’re proud to support the members of our community who need it most.” MIKE GOTO, DIRECTOR OF UNITED FISHING AGENCY

According to the fishing agency, the donation consists of blue marlin and swordfish that has a whole weight of 4,001 pounds and a net weight of 2,644 pounds.

“Fish is a staple in many local diets and we’re grateful to be able to provide nutritious protein options to struggling families on our islands. Mahalo to United Fishing Agency for the generous donation.” HAWAII FOODBANK’S PRESIDENT AND CEO AMY MARVIN

According to the fishing agency, 140 fishing boats supply fresh fish across the state to chefs and buyers who distribute it to many of Hawaii’s famous poke shops, sushi restaurants, retailers and more.

“During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Fishing Agency formed a strong working relationship with the Hawaii Foodbank through the ‘Fish to Dish’ program, which provided over 350,000 servings of locally sourced fish fillets to Hawaii Foodbank,” the fishing agency noted.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

For more information on Hawaii Foodbank, click here or call (808) 836-3600.