Over $100K worth of equipment stolen from airport construction site

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Department of the Attorney General Investigations Office are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) who stole over $100,000 in construction equipment from a construction site at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport.

On the night of Friday, December 20, 2019, at approximately 11 p.m., unknown suspects(s) entered the 40 acre Mauka Extension Project construction site and proceeded to steal approximately $100K in hand tools and construction equipment over the weekend.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.