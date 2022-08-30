Firefighters at the scene of a burnt structure on Loke Street, Maui on Aug. 28, 2022. (Courtesy: Maui Fire Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Fire Department said four people had been displaced after a building fire on Loke Street.

Firefighters responded to the scene on Sunday at 5:12 p.m. and arrived to find a working fire in a second-floor unit of a residential apartment complex.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

As crews battled the blaze they worked to clear any occupants in harm’s way. By 7:05 p.m., the fire was brought under control and extinguished.

No injuries were reported and the four people who were displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Damage from the fire amounted to a total of $100,000 to the structure and $1,000 to the contents.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

MFD is investigating.