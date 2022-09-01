HONOLULU (KHON2) — Outrigger Hotels and Resorts are taking a step forward towards sustainable tourism.

Outrigger properties on Oahu will still accommodate their visitors while minimizing their environmental impact in partnership with the Board of Water Supply.

Back in March, the Board of Water Supply alerted 10% of water reduction usage in effort to maintain Oahu’s water supply in order to prevent the need for a mandatory conservation measure.

“Reducing water consumption in our resort rooms, our restaurants and in our landscaping are all part of our Outrigger’s larger ESG (environmental, social and governance) platform to be more sustainable,” said Steve Miller, general manager of Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort.

According to BWS, Outrigger Hotels are the first on Oahu to take steps to reduce its water consumption.

“There is always room for improvement for everyone and every organization. We appreciate Outrigger’s leadership in the hotel industry and look forward to working with others in adopting water conservation initiatives.” said Ernie Lau, the Board of Water Supply’s manager and chief engineer.