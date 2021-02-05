Outrigger Hotels offering bold pledge to guests

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Outrigger Hotels and Resorts unveiled “The Outrigger Promise” on Friday, Feb. 5, pledging to guests that they will love their stay or a future visit will be on the house.

Potential guests must book a minimum four-night stay on Outrigger’s website or by calling (866)-256-8461 between the booking window of Thursday, Feb. 4, through Saturday, May 1, for stays between Monday, March. 1, through Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Participating resorts include the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort and Waikiki Beachbomber by Outrigger.

Guests must call an Outrigger representative at (866)-256-8461 before Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, to receive credit for a future stay that takes place no later than Dec. 21, 2022. Credit will be given to the guest for the same property, room category and not exceeding the original number of days stayed.

A report released in January showed hotel occupancy in Hawaii was expected to be around 41% in 2021.

To learn more about “The Outrigger Promise,” click here.