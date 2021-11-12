Outdoor dining no longer requires six feet of social distancing between parties

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The latest loosening of restrictions by Gov. David Ige benefits some businesses more than others; restaurants with outdoor dining have more liberty to operate — while indoor restaurants, not so much.

It is another step toward normalcy; with COVID cases trending lower, there is no limit on capacity or social distancing requirements for outdoor dining.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The Tex 808 Chief Marketing Officer Matt Stula said they will have to put together more outdoor tables and chairs now that they are able to use their outdoor space in Waikiki at full capacity.

“Now when we can actually start fitting in people closer together, which is going to be great,” Stula said. “I’m going to have more seats out in the back; we are going to be able to load those up a little bit more, and so that we can get more bodies in here at the same time because that’s the hardest part — during those busy hours there’s no tables to be had.”

The same cannot be said for indoor dining as there are no capacity limits but six feet of social distancing between parties is required.

The Odori-Ko restaurant owner Hiro Takei said he hopes that restriction changes soon, especially when more visitors are expected to arrive for the holidays. He only has indoor dining capabilities at his restaurant.

“If this past summer was any indication, I fully expect that we will be busy again very shortly, and at that time I am really hopeful that we also have more seats to sit our guests,” Takei added.

Takei said they were busier than they have ever been this past summer 2021. Unfortunately, due to the surge of the delta variant and COVID restrictions, the staff he scrambled to hire had to be let go once business slowed down again.

The best Takei can do is try to anticipate future changes.

“It’s hard to prepare, and I think all businesses we just try our best to adapt,” Takei said.

Meanwhile, Stula said he is starting to see more people in Waikiki, which is what he wants for their new restaurant that just opened about a week ago.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

“More foot traffic and you know we’re always trying to get those reservations online and people make their plans ahead of time,” added Stula.

Safe Access Oahu remains in place for restaurants, bars, gyms and other social establishments, which requires a proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken 48 hours prior to entering.