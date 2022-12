HONOLULU (KHON2) — A power outage is affecting a couple thousand customers in the Kalihi area.

According to the Hawaiian Electric’s outage map, the outage is affecting Kalihi Valley, Kapalama, Liliha and Moanalua.

The map also states that the outage began Thursday night and was expected to be restored at 1 a.m.