‘Our teams are battling UI fraud on all fronts’ as $1.2 million comes in to help deal with fraudulent unemployment claims

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is getting more than $1.2 million dollars from the feds to deal with fraud in pandemic unemployment benefit programs.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The money is to help cover putting more identity-verification steps into place for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance” or PUA, and the unemployment extension program known as PEUC.

“We quickly acted to obtain this funding as our teams are battling UI fraud on all fronts as we continue to build out the many new programs implemented by Congress last year, particularly the PUA program,” said Anne Perreira-Eustaquio, DLIR Director. “We are asking Hawaii residents to be vigilant of their credit information and help us combat the fraudsters who are unlawfully taking funds from the UI program. This is a critical issue that is plaguing labor departments across the United States involving local, state, and even international criminals at times.”

In recent months, state unemployment programs have seen another spike in fraudulent attacks and new schemes, including “imposter attacks” where filings are made in other people’s names involving identity theft.