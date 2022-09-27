HONOLULU (KHON2) — Our Kakaako is hosting a stargazing event for family and keiki at SALT for Ohana Stargazing.

The event is in partnership with Stargazers of Hawaii, ‘Ohana Kilo Hōkū and the University of Hawai‘i

Institute for Astronomy.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and pillows to stargaze on the rooftop of SALTs’ parking garage.

On the rooftop, keiki and family can use a telescope to see the constellations after sunset, according to Our Kakaako.

Stories of how the demi-god Maui slowed the sun and goddess Hina lived on the moon will also be told.

Down below at SALT you can use virtual reality goggles, play in the LEGO area where keiki can create and build, walk through a scaled model of the space and get a chance to receive a KeikiDesk from Kamehameha Schools and even decorate it with stickers while supplies last.

Ohana Stargazing is happening this Saturday, Oct. 1 starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m.

If you are unable to attend the event in person, you can stargaze through a telescope remotely here.

To register for this free event, visit Our Kakaakos website.