HONOLULU (KHON2) — Our Kaka’ako, a neighborhood by Kamehameha Schools is bringing back its family-friendly “Bark in the Park” free outdoor event for all pet lovers on Saturday, July 23, at Kaloko’eli Courtyard in Keawe Retail, located on Keawe Street in front of H Mart.

The event will begin from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“Pets will always have a big place in the heart of the Our Kaka‘ako community, where we have pet-friendly residences, restaurants, and businesses,” said Serge Krivatsy, Kamehameha Schools commercial real estate senior director of planning and development. “

Krivatsy continued, “We saw just how important our pets are at the first Bark in the Park in January, and with so much positive feedback from everyone who attended, we knew we had to bring this event back. We’re looking forward to getting our pet-loving community together again to have fun outdoors and learn about pet wellness and safety.”

Pet owners can enjoy the event’s signature pet workout classes, pet safety education talks, pop-up market and photo op wall and new attractions.

According to Kamehameha Schools, Orangetheory Fitness will hold pet workout classes where participants and their dogs can navigate an obstacle course together.

The Honolulu Fire Department will also be at the event to “raise awareness about pet fire safety” and the Hawaiian Humane Society will offer “personalized dog tags” to support their cause.

To top off the event, Our Kaka’ako restaurants and bars will have “Yappy Hour” specials.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Event Schedule – July 23, 2022:

Pop-Up Vendor Booths & Photo Op Wall Open: 2:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Fire Safety Talk and Q&A with the Honolulu Fire Department: 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Orangetheory Fitness Pet Workout Classes: 2:30 – 3:00 p.m. 3:30 – 4:00 p.m. 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.





The workout classes are limited to 20 per class. To sign up, click here.





