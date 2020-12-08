Orlando; Ontario, Calif. and Austin newest routes Hawaiian Air will service beginning 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines will begin service to three new mainland cities, beginning in 2021: Austin, Texas; Ontario, Calif.; and Orlando, Fla. Hawai‘i’s hometown airline will also expand service at Long Beach (LGB) with daily nonstop flights to Kahului, Maui (OGG), starting March 9.

“We are delighted to bring our superior value proposition to travelers visiting Hawai‘i from Austin, Ontario and Orlando, while adding service to Maui from Long Beach,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines. “2021 is going to be a special time to experience Hawai‘i, and we can’t wait to welcome onboard guests from our newest cities.”

Beginning March 11, Hawaiian will offer two weekly flights between Honolulu (HNL) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). Orlando, in Central Florida, one of the largest U.S. travel markets to Hawai‘i without nonstop service and a popular destination for Hawai’i residents visiting its world-renowned attractions, will join Boston (BOS) and New York (JFK) as Hawaiian’s third Eastern gateway city.

In California, Hawaiian will connect Honolulu and Ontario International Airport (ONT) with five weekly nonstop flights beginning March 16. The airline will serve the route with Airbus A321neos, a quiet and fuel-efficient aircraft with 16 luxurious leather recliners in First Class, 44 Extra Comfort seats and 129 Main Cabin seats. Ontario will complement Hawaiian’s existing service at Los Angeles (LAX) and growing presence at Long Beach.

On April 21, Austin will become the first south-central and 16th U.S. city in Hawaiian’s network, with two weekly Airbus A330 flights linking Hawai‘i with the capital of Texas and the “Live Music Capital of the World.” Hawai‘i is a popular destination among travelers from the Central Texas region, and in particular from Austin, the fastest-growing U.S. metro area in 2019.

Tickets are on sale at HawaiianAirlines.com.