Hawaii organizers cancel this year’s championship canoe races over county restrictions, financial constraints

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This year’s championship canoe races, Nā Wāhine O Ke Kai and Molokaʻi Hoe, are cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers said proceeding with these races was not feasible nor advisable due to the growing financial constraints, among other factors.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The early decision to cancel pre-season and regatta seasons for most canoe racing associations were a result of the restrictions set forth by the individual counties. Currently, six-man canoe paddling continues to be a semi-restricted activity.

Having more than 2,000 paddlers and support staff travel from around the world would also be imprudent, organizers said.

“As our associations wait on the phased reopening of our sport, we feel that the first order of business for our clubs will be to focus on the needs of their own paddlers and families impacted by COVID-19,” the Hawaiian Airlines Molokai Hoe Committee said in a statement.

Nā Wāhine O Ke Kai and Molokaʻi Hoe have been rescheduled for 2022 on September 25 and on October 9, respectively.