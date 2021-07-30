Organizations team up to protect Maui’s Hawksbill Sea Turtle

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multiple organizations are working together to protect the endangered Hawksbill Sea Turtle on Maui.

The Hawaii Wildlife Fund (HWF), U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) and Mahi Pono are working to repair fencing along the shoreline in Ma’alaea. The beach protects turtles from wandering into traffic as they search for a safe place to lay their eggs.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“We have seen an uptick in vandalism to the fence – we continually work to repair it only to find that it has been vandalized again”, said Hannah Bernard, executive director of HWF. “We are also observing more vehicles driving on to the beach in areas where the fence has been damaged. This is a major safety issue for the turtles, beachgoers and the environment.”

The fence also protects the sand dunes in the area, which are an essential nesting site for the turtles. Sea turtle nesting season runs from mid-April to early September.

The public can help sea turtles by remembering to: