A photo of the front of the Oreo Cafe at Ala Moana Center. Courtesy of IT’SUGAR.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — IT’SUGAR opened its second Oreo Café at the Ala Moana Center on Thursday, June 30.

A blessing took place at 9:00 a.m. at IT’SUGAR’s 18,000-square-foot candy department store with an array of desserts to choose from.

The café will also have Oreo merchandise, cookie products and more. Custom-made desserts will also include Hawaiian island flavors, according to IT’SUGAR.

The first Oreo Café opened in 2021 at the IT’SUGAR in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

