WAIALUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — As part of the new affordable farming project, 155 acres of Waialua orchard land will be awarded to Hawaii local farmers by lottery.

The lottery and lot selection will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Mango Street Grill in Wahiawa. Informational updates will begin at 9 a.m. and the lottery will begin at 9:30 a.m. Any orchard farmer who would like a chance to win land on Orchard Plantation must attend.

Orchard Plantation is an organic and non-organic agricultural project available to the public that provides local farmers with the opportunity to own the land they farm on. The land awarded will be fee simple meaning given with no conditions according to Peter Savio, Orchard Plantation Project founder.

The plantation will have 155, one-acre lots, with a minimum acquisition of two acres per parcel at $130,000.00 per acre. News roads and plans for a possible Plantation Camp are existing at the plantation.

Local farmers must register and become eligible to take part and may do so by signing up on the mailing list. Upon completing the correct information, candidates will be assigned an agent to receive all updates.

For more information, you can visit their website here.