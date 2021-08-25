Orange Watch: Officials still monitoring Kīlauea after earthquake swarm

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continue to monitor Kīlauea after a swarm of earthquakes on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

The alert level remains at an “Orange Watch” and changes continue at the summit, but officials said Kīlauea is not erupting.

The strong sequence of earthquakes began at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23.

Officials believed the activity could potentially indicate shallow movement of magma beneath the south part of Kīlauea caldera.

Scientists said they continued to see changes to the ground’s surface along with elevated seismic activity below the surface on Wednesday, Aug. 25, but rates have decreased since Tuesday.