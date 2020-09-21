Orange glow seen in sky Saturday night as brush fire blazes on Big Island

KAU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Some Hawaii Island residents were witnesses to an orange sky on Saturday night, Sept. 19, as a brush fire broke out in Kau.

The Hawaii Fire Department reports that there is still a large brush fire burning in South Point, which forced the closure of South Point Road.

Hawaii County Civil Defense is warning the public to stay out of the area. Resident traffic is only accepted at this time.

Details surrounding the fire are limited and the cause of the fire, as well as injuries, have not yet been reported.

