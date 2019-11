HONOLULU (KHON2) — The search continued Friday, November 15, for an opihi picker swept out to sea off the Hamakua Coast.

Hawaii County rescue crews and the Coast Guard were called out just after 6:30 p.m.

They found one opihi picker stranded onshore about 60-feet below the cliffs.

Crews did a rope rescue and that person was not injured. The other picker was swept into the ocean and has not been found.

Officials say there were large swells of 15-foot waves.