HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Nov. 7, the Naval Criminal Investigation Service announced four more arrests in a multiagency initiative to tackle child sex trafficking in Hawai’i. Since 2019, the taskforce has arrested 28 suspects and achieved 16 convictions, according to NCIS.

“Through the concerted efforts of the Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and its federal, state and local partners, Hawaii’s keiki are provided greater protection from the predatory actions of child sex offenders,” said Attorney General Holly Shikada.

According to NCIS, amongst those arrested from the Aug. 26-28 undercover operation was one National Guard member, two Sailors and one soldier.

“The investigation and prosecution of these cases can be both physically and emotionally difficult and demanding, so we thank the men and women of these agencies who tirelessly work to hold these sexual predators accountable,” said Shikada.

NCIS said that in the undercover operation all four subjects utilized digital platforms and devices to pursue their solicitations of sex, each believing they were communicating with a child.

“NCIS extends sincere gratitude to our ICAC partners for their continued efforts to protect vulnerable children from online predators,” said Special Agent in Charge Barbara Jackson of the NCIS Hawai’i Field Office.

According to a report released in 2020 by the Hawai’i state government, child sex trafficking in Hawai’i impacts a wide range of individuals and groups.

The study found that 39 percent of victims of child sex trafficking had experienced homelessness. With regard to addiction and mental health, 44 percent claimed to have a dependency and 70 percent reported a mental health issue.

Of those children, more than 55 percent identified as having been trafficked for labor as well, according to the report.

“Along with our Task Force partners, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations remains vigilant and is committed to identifying and investigating military members who use the internet to harm children,” said Special Agent Rhoshonda McGruder, Commander, AFOSI Detachment 601, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The operation was conducted as part of the Hawai’i Department of the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The task force included personnel from NCIS, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, the Marine Corps Criminal Investigation Division, the Coast Guard Investigative Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Secret Service and the Honolulu Police Department.

“We continue to bring all our investigative capabilities to those who seek to harm keiki in Hawai’i,” said Special Agent in Charge John F. Tobon of HSI Honolulu. “This predator operation serves as a warning that HSI and its law enforcement partners will work diligently to protect our children.”